LONDON Dec 4 Britain's newly privatised Royal
Mail said on Wednesday it reached an agreement in
principle with union members on pay and pensions, removing the
risk of a strike taking place during the company's busy
Christmas period.
The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents
Royal Mail staff, had at one point threatened to strike after
talks faltered.
"The CWU has confirmed that there will be no disruption
through industrial action during the ratification process of the
proposed agreement, including the whole of the Christmas trading
period," Royal Mail said in a statement.
The threat of industrial action formed part of the backdrop
to Britain's high-profile privatisation of Royal Mail, much
opposed by the CWU but eventually pushed through in October.
Details of the proposed agreement, subject to approval by a
vote by CWU members and the board of the company, will be
released following ratification by the union's executive
committee.
Shares in Royal Mail traded up 1.2 percent at 1043 GMT on
Wednesday.