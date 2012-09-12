TORONTO, Sept 12 Royal Nickel Corp said
on Wednesday it has received non-binding proposals from several
parties keen to partner with it on developing the Dumont nickel
project in Quebec.
Toronto-based Royal Nickel announced in June that it was on
the lookout for a partner to help fund the development of its
flagship project. The company is looking to sell a stake of up
to 40 percent in the project.
"We've had good response from pretty much everybody we've
talked to so far, as far as interest in the project and interest
in participating at that 40 percent level," Royal Nickel Chief
Executive Tyler Mitchelson said in an interview.
Dumont is expected to produce roughly 108 million pounds
(49,000 tonnes) of nickel annually during its first 19 years of
production. It could produce nearly 63 million pounds annually
over the next 12 years.
"The people we have targeted so far in our partner process
are mining or industry players, some of whom are producers and
some of whom are traders," said Mitchelson, adding talks are
also on with sovereign wealth funds that are interested in
investing in the project.
Royal Nickel, which is managed by a team of former Inco and
Falconbridge executives, expects to complete a feasibility study
on the project by mid-2013.