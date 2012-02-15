LOS ANGELES Feb 15 Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton have received a Barbie and Ken makeover just in time for the first anniversary of their wedding.

Barbie toy maker Mattel on Wednesday said a limited edition "William and Catherine Royal Wedding Giftset" will go on sale in April to coincide with the royal couple's wedding anniversary.

The two dolls are wearing "outfits inspired by (the) regal wedding attire" of William and his bride, who married in London on April 29, 2011 in a ceremony seen around the world.

"One year after Barbie and Ken announced their reconciliation, Barbie celebrates the love of another iconic couple" with the introduction of the new set, Mattel said.

The pair of dolls, part of the Barbie Collector edition, will sell for $100. Edward Cullen and Bella Swan of "The Twilight Saga" fame were also recently added to the collection. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)