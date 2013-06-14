Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
LONDON, June 14 RP Management: * RP Management - Royalty Pharma notes Elan sales process offers shareholders
no certainty * RP-shareholders urged to vote against all four proposals to allow RP's offer
to move forward
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.