BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma stood by its offer on Wednesday to acquire Irish drugmaker Elan, which has rejected the approach, saying it was ready to move quickly and that it could complete due diligence in 20 days.
It also said it was meeting with Elan shareholders.
Royalty Pharma made a $6.6 billion approach last week after Elan announced last month a $3.2 billion plan to sell its 50 percent stake in multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to its U.S. partner Biogen Idec.
Elan rejected Royalty Pharma and on Monday sweetened its offer to shareholders, saying that it would give them 20 percent of future royalties from the drug. It had already planned to return $1 billion to shareholders after the drug sale.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1