PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 Pharmaceutical investment firm Royalty Pharma said it would buy royalties on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc's cystic fibrosis treatments from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for $3.3 billion in cash.
Vertex's cystic fibrosis drug, Kalydeco, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in January 2012.
Vertex co-developed the drug with an affiliate of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The foundation plans to use the proceeds of the deal for the development of new therapies for the disease, Royal Pharma said in a statement on Wednesday.
Cystic fibrosis is a fatal genetic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system. The disease currently affects about 70,000 children and adults worldwide. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.