Nov 19 Pharmaceutical investment firm Royalty
Pharma said it would buy royalties on Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Inc's cystic fibrosis treatments from Cystic Fibrosis
Foundation for $3.3 billion in cash.
Vertex's cystic fibrosis drug, Kalydeco, was approved by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration in January 2012.
Vertex co-developed the drug with an affiliate of the Cystic
Fibrosis Foundation.
The foundation plans to use the proceeds of the deal for the
development of new therapies for the disease, Royal Pharma said
in a statement on Wednesday.
Cystic fibrosis is a fatal genetic disease that affects the
lungs and digestive system. The disease currently affects about
70,000 children and adults worldwide.
