Nov 29 The 2012 U.S. presidential
elections and the London Olympics may give a fillip to media
stocks and a possible easing of bank credit requirements may
boost the struggling homebuilding sector, says a portfolio
manager at Royce Opportunity Fund.
Boniface Zaino, who manages about $1.7 billion of assets
under management, said media companies are going to see high
demand in the first three quarters of next year.
"Next year is an election year and that increases media
spending which crowds out the normal advertiser," Zaino told
Reuters.
Zaino, who started his career with Lehman Brothers Holdings
Inc in 1968, is encouraged by the digital opportunity
for the media companies.
"Most of these media companies understand the impact of
digital on their potentials and they've all gotten themselves
more and more involved," said the fund manager, who, however,
likes the "romance of the newspaper and turning the pages".
The 68-year old portfolio manager rates newspaper
publisher McClatchy Co -- which gets more than a fifth
of its revenue online -- as one of his favorites.
A decline in print advertising has hammered newspapers and
magazines for several quarters. They are increasingly looking to
raise their exposure to the digital space, which promises better
advertising revenue.
Zaino, who is optimistic about Meredith Corp and
broadcaster and publisher Media General Inc, considers
the New York Times Co an undervalued stock.
"It's a newspaper of record and a paper that never does not
publish," Zaino said. "It has a unique asset worldwide, but I
don't think the market credits it for that particular quality."
Zaino's investment strategy is to pick up undervalued stocks
in a weak economy, with the expectation of benefiting when the
economy rebounds.
The odds of another recession have receded to one-in-four, a
recent Reuters poll showed.
Royce Opportunity Fund outperformed its benchmark Russell
2000 index in 2009 and 2010, as the economy bounced back.
The fund has fallen 26 percent year to date, versus a 17
percent drop in the index.
Thomson Reuters' Lipper assigns the fund a four out of five
rating for total return and consistent return.
PENT-UP HOUSING DEMAND
In the homebuilding sector, Royce Opportunity Fund owns
stocks such as Toll Brothers Inc and Trex Co Inc
, which suffered during the downturn because of high
foreclosures by banks resulting in excess supply and low prices.
"Each month when we do not have home sales ... which has
been occurring for last two to three years, has created a
bigger and bigger pool of demand that has to be satisfied,"
Zaino told Reuters.
Zaino said the administration could, in an election year,
take a friendly attitude towards banks and encourage them to
lend more by easing credit requirements.
The fund manager looks forward to investing in small
community banks, saying they are depressed stocks that would
eventually pick up with the housing market. He, however, did not
give any names.
Zaino also expects higher housing sales and a better pricing
environment to strengthen the balance sheets of mortgage
insurers, which were hit as housing prices dropped.
He owns a stake in Radian Group Inc and Old Republic
. MGIC Investment was recently added.
Furniture companies like Ethan Allen Interiors Inc
and Furniture Brands International would benefit from
the housing recovery, he said.
Zaino added Ethan Allen to his portfolio just before
September, saying the company had done "very well in very
difficult times."
