* Plans to increase stake in Roy Hill to 15 pct by end-2014

* POSCO reports 4.2 trln won in 2011 op profit, down 12 pct

* 2011 sales up 20 pct to 39.2 trln won (Adds details)

SEOUL, Jan 17 South Korea's POSCO , the world's third-biggest steelmaker, said on Tuesday it will pay 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) to expand its stake in an Australian iron ore mining firm, its biggest investment in resources to date.

POSCO, which almost completely relies on imports of iron ore, is seeking to expand its stake in Roy Hill Holdings Pty Ltd up to 15 percent as it seeks to double raw material self-sufficiency to 50 percent by 2014 from the 2010 level.

The company already owns 3.75 percent in Roy Hill Holdings and said on Tuesday it was still in talks to finalise the additional stake purchase.

Roy Hill is a joint venture set up between POSCO and Australia's Hancock Prospecting to develop the Roy Hill iron ore deposit, which is owned by Australia's richest woman, Gina Rinehart. The venture plans to ship its first ore in 2014 at an annualised rate of 55 million tonnes from Western Australia state's Port Hedland.

South Korea more than doubled its investment in overseas mineral assets such as ore and coal to $2.6 billion in 2010 from $1.0 billion previous year as competition heats up between it, China and the United States, all of which are scouring the globe for resources to fuel their economies.

South Korea sources the majority of its iron ore requirement from Australia due to proximity and the investment Tuesday is part of South Korea's attempt to drive self-sufficiency of key mineral resources such as iron ore, coking coal, and rare metals to feed its manufacturing-based economy, ranked Asia's fourth-largest.

POSCO, which competes with ArcelorMittal, China's Baosteel and Japan's Nippon Steel, also reported a 4.2 trillion won operating profit in 2011, down 12 percent from a year ago, as higher raw material prices more than offset increases in product prices.

The results were approved at its board meeting on Tuesday and it plans to announce detailed quarterly results in early February. Sales rose 20 percent to 39.17 trillion won last year, it said.

The annual results suggest POSCO earned 692 billion won in fourth-quarter operating profit, according to Reuters calculation, below analysts' average forecast of 839.3 billion won.

Prior to the announcement, POSCO shares closed up 2.2 percent, versus as 1.8 percent gain in the broader market .

($1 = 1154.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Matt Driskill)