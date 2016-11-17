This week, Reuters announced three new staff moves in the Americas. After a stint as deputy editor for professional news, Arlyn Gajilan will become Deputy Managing Editor of Operations for the Americas. And Paul Thomasch and Ed Tobin are joining the Americas Top News team. Read more below:

Don Durfee, Managing Editor for Operations, said in an announcement:

I’m delighted to announce that Arlyn Gajilan is the new Deputy Managing Editor for Operations. In her new role, she’ll report to me and will work across a range of issues from logistics to special projects, all with an eye to helping us deliver the best news file possible. Following Ed Tobin’s appointment as Deputy Top News Editor, she will also oversee editorial learning in the Americas on an interim basis.

Most recently, Arlyn was Deputy Editor for professional news in New York where she helped steer the legal news team and oversee the delivery of Reuters content to Westlaw and the former Intellectual Property & Science division. Arlyn joined Reuters five years ago following a stint at the Boston Consulting Group and a 15-year career in both print and digital journalism. She’s been a senior editor at Newsweek, Forbes.com, Conde Nast Portfolio, Time and Fortune. She’s a graduate of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and Hampshire College, in Amherst Mass. In her off hours she plays competitive tennis, but admits that she usually prefers to be planted on her couch watching trash TV.

Arlyn starts her new role next Monday, November 21. Please join me in congratulating her.

Best,

Don

Tiffany Wu, Americas Managing Editor, News, announced two appointments on the Top News team:

I am pleased to announce that Paul Thomasch has been appointed Americas Top News Editor, effective January 1.

Paul joins Top News after a 15-month stint as U.S. Elections Editor, where he led a team of about 15 journalists on one of the most important and competitive stories in this region. Under his leadership, we stood out in a crowded field by producing a series of distinctive stories ranging from deep dives on Donald Trump’s business practices to a string of exclusives on the financing behind the 2016 campaign, from sharp analyses around policy proposals to agenda-setting interviews with Trump on foreign affairs.

Before joining the elections team, Paul served as U.S. General News Editor, a role in which he revamped the U.S. domestic service, transformed the relationship with the media business, and led coverage of major national stories from Ferguson to the Boston Marathon bombing.

Paul, who was named Reuters Editor of the Year in 2014, joined the company 18 years ago as a reporter covering energy. He has also covered company news, legal affairs, technology and media, and general news.

I am equally pleased to announce that Ed Tobin has been appointed Deputy Top News Editor for the Americas, effective immediately. For the past six months, Ed has been acting Top News editor, helping to drive our story pipeline and editing high-impact stories including on the SWIFT cyber breach, North Dakota pipeline and U.S. clampdown on Chinese M&A deals.

In his new role, Ed will focus on enterprising corporate stories that provide insight to investors, an increasingly important set of readers among the financial professionals who rely on Reuters. Sharpening our stories to help fund managers, wealth managers and other investors make smarter investment decisions will be one of the most important things we can do in the coming year.

Ed brings a wealth of corporate reporting experience to this critical task. In his 19 years at Reuters, Ed covered food, tobacco and health companies as a reporter; drove stories as EIC of healthcare, manufacturing, restructuring and M&A; and ran Companies News from 2012 to 2014. He has also been Learning Editor, and a specialist editor for Reuters Insider, launching coverage of banking, wealth management and commodities for the video division.

Please join me in congratulating both Paul and Ed on their new roles.

Tiffany WuAmericas Managing Editor, News

Media Contact:

Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]