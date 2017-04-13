In a memo to staff today, Reuters EMEA Regional Editor Simon Robinson and EMEA Managing Editor for News Nick Tattersall announced the appointment of Mike Collett-White as EMEA Top News Editor. Read more below:

Comrades,

We’re pleased to announce that Mike Collett-White will become the new EMEA Top News Editor.

In his new role, Mike will focus on driving the news agenda on some of our most important stories. He will take on this position in May.

Mike joins us from his previous post as Deputy Editor, Asia Top News, which he’s held since March 2014. In that role he has done an outstanding job guiding coverage from around Asia, in particular in South Asia. With Mike based in London during this time, he has also served as a bridge between Asia and EMEA, ensuring strong coordination between the regions. That’s a strength he will be able to put to good use in his new role.

Mike joined Reuters in London in 1996 covering commodities. He spent time in Moscow writing about commodities and energy, was a senior correspondent for Central Asia, covered the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan, served as deputy bureau chief for Pakistan and Afghanistan and then spent time on the London editing desk. He also covered the U.S. war in Iraq, and had a stint on arts and entertainment.

Mike was recognized with a Journalist of the Year award in the Editor/Desk Editor category for helping Reuters dominate coverage of Afghanistan in 2015.

He speaks Russian and French and loves opera, wine, food and football. The good stuff, in other words.

Now that EMEA has its new leadership team in place, we will schedule a Town Hall to talk about some of our priorities for the year and to provide you with the opportunity to ask any questions on your mind. A calendar notice will follow in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, we know you will join us in congratulating Mike.

Yours sincerely,

Simon Robinson

Regional Editor, EMEA

Nick Tattersall

Managing Editor for News, EMEA

Media Contact:

Heather dot Carpenter at thomsonreuters dot com

[Reuters PR Blog Post]