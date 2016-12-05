REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH ''#BLACK LIVES MATTER'' FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH ''THE WIDER IMAGE'' FOR ALL STORIES. - RTSHGVW

What makes a photo iconic? That question, among other topics, will be discussed this afternoon as Reuters and the International Center for Photography host a dynamic half-day conference with Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalists, photo editors and leaders in media, regarding pictures that changed the world and how the world of pictures is changing. Conversations and sessions include conflict photography, still versus moving images, the role of the photo editor in the digital age and the vocabulary of photojournalism/the decisive moment.

Reuters and the ICP will be joined by some of the most influential photojournalists and photo editors in the industry, including:

Yannis Behrakis, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer, Reuters

David Furst, International Picture Editor, The New York Times

Adrees Latif, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer, Reuters

Kira Pollack, Director of Photography, TIME

Alan Taylor, Director of Photography, The Atlantic

Goran Tomasevic, Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Reuters

Wajmah Yaqubi, Director of Photography, Buzzfeed

Following the conference, guests will have a private viewing of the ICP Museum’s inaugural exhibition—Public, Private, Secret—which explores the concept of privacy in visual culture and studies how contemporary self-identity is tied to public visibility.

