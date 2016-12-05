What makes a photo iconic? That question, among other topics, will be discussed this afternoon as Reuters and the International Center for Photography host a dynamic half-day conference with Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalists, photo editors and leaders in media, regarding pictures that changed the world and how the world of pictures is changing. Conversations and sessions include conflict photography, still versus moving images, the role of the photo editor in the digital age and the vocabulary of photojournalism/the decisive moment.
Reuters and the ICP will be joined by some of the most influential photojournalists and photo editors in the industry, including:
Yannis Behrakis, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer, Reuters
David Furst, International Picture Editor, The New York Times
Adrees Latif, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer, Reuters
Kira Pollack, Director of Photography, TIME
Alan Taylor, Director of Photography, The Atlantic
Goran Tomasevic, Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Reuters
Wajmah Yaqubi, Director of Photography, Buzzfeed
Following the conference, guests will have a private viewing of the ICP Museum’s inaugural exhibition—Public, Private, Secret—which explores the concept of privacy in visual culture and studies how contemporary self-identity is tied to public visibility.
Check back for highlights from the event.
