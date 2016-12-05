Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes - RTSBHYK

Reuters hit an exciting milestone today: reaching one million followers on Instagram. The power of photography in news reporting is undeniable, and this milestone demonstrates how Reuters photojournalism resonates with people around the world.

The Reuters Instagram account (here) delivers stunning images which reflect the diversity, beauty and reality of the world, direct to your mobile device or web browser.

The account, which has gained over half a million followers during the past year, has been quick to adopt the Instagram Stories feature, using it to take a look at news stories in more detail. From the empty supermarkets and fridges of Venezuela to the first commercial flight between the U.S. and Cuba, or the answer to the question “What is Aleppo?”, Reuters has embraced the new feature to show its followers the wider picture.

To celebrate reaching one million followers, Reuters has released a gallery of the 30 most popular Reuters pictures posted to the account so far (here).

The highlights of the gallery include:

--The most popular pictures from the 2016 Olympics and Paralympics in Rio.

--Protests in Santiago, Chile, marking the country’s 1973 military coup.

--Giant panda cubs in Sichuan province, China.

--Air Force One arriving in Havana, Cuba.

--The partial eclipse of March 2016.

Alongside the Reuters Instagram account, the Reuters Sport Instagram account features top sports pictures from around the globe, while the Reuters Migration Instagram focuses on the global migrant crisis and its effects.

