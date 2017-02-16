Three Reuters-National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) fellows have joined the Reuters newsroom as part of the 2017 program. The Reuters-NABJ fellowships honor rising reporters, recent graduates or business professionals who demonstrate a clear commitment to a career in journalism and an ability to generate story ideas relevant for a Reuters audience, with a focus on multimedia, using text, video and/or graphics. The paid fellowship program offers hands-on, real-world experience in a Reuters bureau in the U.S.

“We are proud to offer these bright, young journalists the opportunity to develop their skills and enhance their careers through the Reuters-NABJ fellowship program,” said Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler. “Expanding diversity in the newsroom is of critical importance to Reuters, and we’re honored to collaborate with the NABJ in this commitment.”

Sarah Glover, NABJ President said, "I’m excited for the new class of Reuters-NABJ fellows. The firsthand reporting experience for one of the world’s leading media companies is unmatched. The opportunity to work inside Reuters cutting-edge newsrooms expands the skill set of fellows and brings new perspective to the news team — a win-win."

This year’s Reuters-NABJ fellows are:

Nigel Manuel (@TheRealNigelMan) is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, working with Reuters digital team in San Francisco on the social media, web, and TV teams covering technology. While at UC Berkeley, he got to helm and cover the local elections for Oakland as the nighttime site editor.

Ruthy Muñoz (@ruthymunoz) is covering energy for Reuters in Houston after interning for the wire service in Washington, D.C., where she covered breaking and national news, the Dakota Access Pipeline, collected data for an upcoming investigative series and scooped exclusive data about the Pentagon’s EpiPen expenditures. Prior to joining Reuters, Ruthy also interned in radio and wrote for newspaper and online platforms as well as being a copy editor for a bilingual magazine. A first generation American, born to immigrant parents from the Dominican Republic and a veteran of the U.S. Army and the 82nd Airborne Division, Ruthy was the first college graduate in her family, earning a dual degree in Chinese studies and French, along with minors in Spanish and journalism from the University of Houston in May, 2016. A native New Yorker, global citizen and polyglot, having lived or traveled in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, in addition to 45 of the 50 states, Ruthy is a single parent with two grown daughters.

Renita D. Young (@RenitaDYoung) is located in the Chicago bureau, where she’s discovering unique ways to use multimedia to report on the agriculture commodities markets. Recently, she was a web producer for WBBM’s combined TV and radio website, CBSChicago.com. Prior to that, she was a staff reporter for NOLA.com, the Times-Picayune’s Baton Rouge hub covering business, the oil and gas industry, development, entrepreneurship and breaking news. Renita formerly worked for Reuters as a stringer and at theGrio.com, covering breaking crime, education, social justice and politics happening in the Chicago, Northwestern Indiana areas, and at the State Capitol. She also worked for WVON Radio in Chicago as an anchor and show contributor, and was a business reporter for K24-TV, Nairobi, Kenya’s first locally-headquartered 24-hour news network. Currently the secretary of her local NABJ chapter, Renita is a native Chicagoan who completed her bachelor’s in Communication and English from DePaul University and a master’s in Broadcast Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

