Today, Reuters Global Head of Video, Pictures and S.L.E. John Pullman announced new leadership of the Reuters Pictures team. Rickey Rogers has been named Global Head of Reuters Pictures, and Yannis Behrakis takes on the newly-created position of Senior Editor, Special Projects. Read more below:

Dear Colleagues,

I am pleased to share with you today that Rickey Rogers will be taking on the role of Global Pictures Editor.

Most of you are already familiar with Rickey’s work with Reuters over the years. He has been in his current role as Editor, Americas Pictures in New York since 2015 and has led the team with distinction. In his new role he will be responsible for maintaining Reuters reputation for excellence in pictures globally. He will also ensure the team works even more closely with colleagues from text and video to deliver the world’s best multimedia news service.

Prior to joining Reuters, Rickey was an oilfield geologist in Texas and Egypt before turning his passion for photography into his livelihood. In the 1990s he founded the first news picture agency in Bolivia, and worked for Reuters as a stringer. He then became Reuters chief photographer for Southern Latin America, and later for all of Latam, based first in Buenos Aires, then Sao Paulo, and finally Miami. His responsibility was extended to include North America as well in 2015, when he moved to New York as Editor, Americas Pictures.

Rickey and I have decided to strengthen the pictures management team by creating a new role for Yannis Behrakis. He will become Senior Editor, Special Projects, and will work closely with Rickey and the regional picture chiefs to strengthen our operation. In this role, Yannis will help to ensure we always deploy our best talent to maximum effect, and that we develop a more agile and diverse workforce to guarantee future success.

Yannis has a 30 year history with Reuters, and has covered major news events all over the globe. He was chief photographer in Jerusalem from 2008-2010, before returning to his native Greece. He was a key member of the Reuters team that won the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography in 2016 for coverage of the refugee crisis.

I hope you will join me in congratulating and supporting both Rickey and Yannis in their new roles.

John Pullman

Global Head of Video, Pictures and S.L.E.