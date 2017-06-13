Highlights from the London Reuters Tomorrow’s News 2017 event
Last night’s Tomorrow’s News 2017 event in London featured a dynamic discussion of the changing news landscape and what the future holds.
Starting today Reuters video and photography content is available across Adobe products through Adobe Stock’s new editorial offerings. Reuters archive of award-winning photography and video clips will be available in addition to new photo and video content added daily.
Specifically, the partnership allows Adobe Stock customers access to:
--Reuters photos covering news, sports and entertainment events with thousands of images added every day and over twelve million images in the archive
--Reuters video footage covering all major events across the globe, including Reuters archive library of historical news footage featuring over a million news clips
“Editorial imagery is a critical component of modern content creation,” said Alphonse Hardel, Global Head, Strategy & Business Development, Reuters. “What makes our partnership with Adobe particularly special is the ability to help the world’s largest creative community tell their stories with Reuters news, sports and entertainment visuals, with these powerful assets directly in their workflow.”
The Reuters integration into Adobe Stock was first announced in late 2016. View the original press release here.
Last night’s Tomorrow’s News 2017 event in New York featured a lively debate on the changing news landscape and what the future holds. Tomorrow’s News 2017 delved into Reuters exclusive survey results of reader trends on news consumption, featuring a panel discussion debating the findings. Edward Roussel, Chief Innovation Officer of the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones; Brian Braiker, Editor of Advertising Age; Cory Haik, Publisher of Mic; and Christopher Graves, President of Ogilvy Center for
Reuters journalist Selam Gebrekidan was named International Journalist of the Year by One World Media at this evening’s annual media awards dinner in London.