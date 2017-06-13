Starting today Reuters video and photography content is available across Adobe products through Adobe Stock’s new editorial offerings. Reuters archive of award-winning photography and video clips will be available in addition to new photo and video content added daily.

Specifically, the partnership allows Adobe Stock customers access to:

--Reuters photos covering news, sports and entertainment events with thousands of images added every day and over twelve million images in the archive

--Reuters video footage covering all major events across the globe, including Reuters archive library of historical news footage featuring over a million news clips

“Editorial imagery is a critical component of modern content creation,” said Alphonse Hardel, Global Head, Strategy & Business Development, Reuters. “What makes our partnership with Adobe particularly special is the ability to help the world’s largest creative community tell their stories with Reuters news, sports and entertainment visuals, with these powerful assets directly in their workflow.”

The Reuters integration into Adobe Stock was first announced in late 2016. View the original press release here.

[Reuters Press Blog]

