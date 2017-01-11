Today Reuters, the world’s largest international multimedia news provider, announced it has reached 1 million monthly active users on Reuters TV. Introduced in 2015, Reuters TV is a news service aimed at informed, on-the-go and globally curious consumers who value authenticity and personalization.

Designed to meet the demands of mobile viewers and digital cord-cutters, in a time when online video is trending towards either seconds-long clips or longer-form content, Reuters TV is excelling with mid-form content.

Users habitually turn to Reuters TV for their news, with deep engagement and setting high weekly-watch rates:

--The average mobile user comes to Reuters TV 3 times a week and watches for 12 minutes.

--The average set top user comes to Reuters TV 3 times a week and watches for 21 minutes.

Reuters TV is available for iOS and tvOS devices on the Apple App Store, Android devices via Google Play, Roku and on the web globally at www.reuters.tv/

