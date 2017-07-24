Jean Yoon appointed Executive Editor, Editorial Strategy

In a memo to staff on Tuesday, Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler announced the appointment of Jean Yoon as Executive Editor, Editorial Strategy. Read more below:

Colleagues –

In a recent blog post, I talked about how trust and innovation define our big-picture strategy at Reuters. Add to this our more tactical editorial goals – fostering accuracy, speed, fairness, insight, enhanced corporate coverage, multimedia integration, and a safe, challenging and diverse workplace – and you’ll get an idea of how we’re shaping our future in a rapidly changing world.

To help us coordinate and drive these strategic initiatives and position us for continued success, today we’re announcing that Jean Yoon will take on the role of Executive Editor, Editorial Strategy, a newly created position.

In this role, Jean will – as the title suggests – take on responsibility for our global editorial strategy in partnership with me. She will work with me and the leadership team to review and continue to refine our editorial vision; collaborate with editorial and functional teams to make sure our current strategic initiatives are aligned and executed (multimedia, automation, speed, companies coverage, talent, learning, diversity, etc.); serve as a central point of contact for balancing short- and long-term priorities; and continue to lead our global strategic centers in Bangalore and Gdynia.

While readying our news team for future growth and success is dependent on all of us, I believe Jean will be in a unique position to ensure our strategy is consistent and effective across our many priorities and that we remain focused on the right areas. She will also play a central role in communicating our strategy throughout the world, helping answer the questions and addressing the issues that inevitably arise whenever an organization is moving really fast.

Jean is a great fit for this position, bringing expertise from roles she has held across Reuters since joining in 1995. Most recently, as Regional Editor, Asia and Global Editor, Strategic Centers, Jean directed the news agenda for our approximately 800 journalists from New Zealand to Afghanistan. Just last month, under her editorial leadership, Reuters was honored with a Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) Award for Editorial Excellence and seven Honorable Mentions – more distinctions than earned by any other organization nominated – at the biggest editorial awards event in the region. She has also brought great energy and organizational coherence to her direction of the Bangalore and Gdynia strategic centers, which play such a crucial role in enriching our news file.

Previously, Jean was regional Desk Chief, Company News Editor, General Manager and Editor for Southeast Asia. She was named Reuters Editor of Year in 2012 for transforming the Asia desk and reshaping the file across the region. In addition, Jean worked in Seoul as chief financial correspondent and in London as UK technology and media correspondent. Jean, a South Korean national, has a Master's degree in journalism from New York University.

In this new role, Jean will be based in New York and continue reporting to me. We’re anticipating an October start date and will begin a search for her replacement as regional editor in Asia immediately.

Please join me in welcoming Jean to this new and important strategic role.

Best regards,

Steve

