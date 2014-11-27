Nov 27 British plastic packaging maker RPC Group Plc said it would buy Iceland-based plastic products and components maker Promens Group AS for 386 million euros ($483 million).

RPC said it would raise about 200 million pounds ($316 million) though a fully underwritten 1-for-3 rights issue at 320 pence each to partly fund the deal.

The company said it had also increased its revolving credit facility to 490 million pounds from 350 million. ($1 = 0.7995 euros) ($1 = 0.6330 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)