(Adds management comments, details, updates shares)
By Roshni Menon and Esha Vaish
Nov 27 British plastic packaging supplier RPC
Group Plc said it would buy Iceland-based plastic
products maker Promens Group AS for 386 million euros ($483
million) to strengthen its position in Europe and help satisfy
its increasing need for polymer.
RPC shares rose as much as 4.8 percent, making them one of
the top percentage gainers on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index.
The company said it would raise about 200 million pounds
($316 million) through a fully underwritten 1-for-3 rights issue
at 320 pence each to partly fund the deal.
RPC, whose business includes making packaging for Nivea
creams and Nescafe coffee capsules, said the
balance would be funded by increasing its revolving credit
facility to 490 million pounds from 350 million.
Privately owned Promens, which has grown through
acquisitions, has 40 plants, including 35 in eastern Europe.
RPC has 50, mostly in Europe but also in the United Kingdom,
the United States and China.
RPC said the Icelandic company's operations in China and
India would help it reinforce its presence beyond Europe.
"The growth is very much outside of Europe ... and as
disposable incomes rise in India, China and also Latin America,
our customers have needs," RPC Chief Executive Pim Vervaat told
Reuters.
RPC said revenue from continuing operations rose 12 percent
to 588.9 million pounds in the six months ended Sept. 30,
boosted largely by acquisitions. Analysts on average had
expected revenue of 571 million pounds.
Like-for-like revenue rose 4 percent.
The acquisition of Promens is RPC's fourth significant deal
in two years, including one that gave it five plants in China.
"We do have the space to do a number of bolt-on acquisitions
in the next six to nine months," Vervaat said.
The latest deal, which is expected to close by the end of
March, values Promens at 6.8 times 2013 EBITDA before
non-recurring items of 57 million euros.
($1 = 0.7995 euros)
($1 = 0.6330 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing
by Ted Kerr)