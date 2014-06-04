* Adjusted operating profit rises 10.6 pct to 101.3 mln
pounds
* Full-year revenue up 7 pct
* Shares rise as much as 6 pct to year high
By Tasim Zahid
June 4 Plastic packaging maker RPC Group Plc
reported a rise in full-year operating profit and the
company said it was seeing higher demand for its specialised
packaging for cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, among
others.
Shares in the company, which makes packaging for Nivea
creams and Nescafe's coffee capsules, rose as much as 6.3
percent to a year high. The stock was one of the top percentage
gainers on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index on Wednesday.
Analysts said demand for specialised packaging products was
rising as economic conditions in Europe were improving.
"When market conditions improve, there is a greater tendency
for companies to launch or introduce new packaging ... and (RPC)
should increasingly benefit from this and the ongoing upward
trend in higher added value products," Edison Investment analyst
Toby Thorrington told Reuters.
RPC, which is among the world's top plastic packaging
makers, said business this year so far was in line with
expectations.
"We see more customers thinking about longer-term projects
in higher added-value products," RPC Chief Executive Pim Vervaat
told Reuters.
The company makes a range of specialised plastic containers,
including thick-walled glass effect jars for cosmetics, inhalers
with dosage monitors and oxygen-barrier packaging that improves
the shelf life of food and beverage products.
Vervaat said RPC was in talks with two large potential
customers in China - a major personal care company and a
fast-moving consumer goods producer. He did not name the
companies.
Analysts at Panmure Gordon said in a note that they expected
RPC to do well as it expands its geographic spread.
DEALS PAY OFF
RPC has been pursuing acquisitions aggressively as it
attempts to woo clients in markets beyond Europe.
The company made a big push into Asia last month by
acquiring Hong Kong-based ACE Corp Holdings Ltd, gaining access
to five manufacturing plants in China, including one in Hefei
city adjacent to Unilever Plc's biggest Chinese plant.
In December, RPC acquired UK-based Maynard and Harris -
whose clients included cosmetic giants L'Oreal and
Estee Lauder - and consumer food packaging maker
Helioplast, widening its reach in southeast Europe.
RPC's revenue grew 7 percent to 1.04 billion pounds ($1.74
billion) in the year ended March 31, with acquisitions
accounting for 3 percent of the growth.
The rise in revenue was driven also by higher sales in
packaging for personal care, pharmaceutical and high-barrier
foods products and single-serve beverage systems.
Adjusted operating profit rose to 101.3 million pounds from
91.6 million pounds, a year earlier.
The Rushden, Northamptonshire-based company's shares were up
4.6 percent at 651 pence at 1150 GMT on the London Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 0.60 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Roshni Menon; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Kirti Pandey)