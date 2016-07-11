July 11 Packaging maker RPC Group Plc
said adjusted operating profit at constant currency for the
first quarter was ahead of its expectations, helped by higher
sales volumes as well as synergies from its deal to buy Global
Closure Systems.
RPC said its results for the April-June period were also
helped by the weaker pound, as about 75 percent of its revenue
is generated outside the UK.
"The weakening of sterling enhances the competitiveness of
the UK operations due to the higher cost of imports from
mainland Europe," Chief Executive Pim Vervaat said in a
statement.
