LONDON Nov 29 RPC Group PLC : * Auto alert - RPC Group PLC interim dividend 4.3 pence per share * Adjusted operating profit up 4% at £47.0M * H1 sales lower at £518M (2011: £587M) reflecting the impact of a weaker euro * A further improvement in the sales mix through growth in higher added value

products is anticipated * It is expected that the weaker euro will continue to impact on the results

reported in sterling