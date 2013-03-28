March 28 RPC Group Plc, which makes plastic packaging, estimated a fall in full-year operating profit and revenue, hurt by high polymer prices and adverse foreign exchange movements.

The Europe-focused company, which makes jars for Heinz Beanz and Nescafe Dolce Gusto capsules, said polymer prices rose to near record levels by the end of September, but reduced gradually towards the end of 2012 before rising again in the fourth quarter.

RPC reported an operating profit of 72.9 million pounds and revenue of 1.13 billion pounds in the year ended March 31, 2012.

The company said on Thursday the strength of sterling versus the euro was estimated to have a negative impact on the operating profit of about 4 million pounds ($6 million).

The company also said it had appointed Simon Kesterton as finance director, effective May 1.

Shares in RPC closed at 451 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.