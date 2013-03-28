March 28 RPC Group Plc, which makes
plastic packaging, estimated a fall in full-year operating
profit and revenue, hurt by high polymer prices and adverse
foreign exchange movements.
The Europe-focused company, which makes jars for Heinz Beanz
and Nescafe Dolce Gusto capsules, said polymer prices rose to
near record levels by the end of September, but reduced
gradually towards the end of 2012 before rising again in the
fourth quarter.
RPC reported an operating profit of 72.9 million pounds and
revenue of 1.13 billion pounds in the year ended March 31, 2012.
The company said on Thursday the strength of sterling versus
the euro was estimated to have a negative impact on the
operating profit of about 4 million pounds ($6 million).
The company also said it had appointed Simon Kesterton as
finance director, effective May 1.
Shares in RPC closed at 451 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.