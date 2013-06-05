* FY adjusted pretax profit falls 5 pct to 76.3 mln stg
* Revenue falls 7 pct to 1.05 bln stg
* Shares rise nearly 8 pct
(Adds CEO and analyst comment, details; updates share movement)
By Karen Rebelo
June 5 Plastic-packaging maker RPC Group Plc
said it would benefit from easing polymer prices and
savings from cost- cutting, sending its shares up nearly 8
percent.
RPC, which makes plastic containers, jars and bottles for
brands such as Nescafe and Heinz, said polymer prices -- a key
raw material for RPC -- had fallen in April and May, the first
two months of the company's financial year.
"It was around 1,400 euros (per metric tonne) and they've
now come off cumulatively by around 150 euros, so that's
sizeable," Chief Executive Pim Vervaat told Reuters.
RPC had flagged in March that higher polymer prices and the
euro's weakness against the pound would hit earnings. The
company had said prices of polymer, a highly volatile commodity,
had hit record highs in September.
RPC, which generates more than three-quarters of its revenue
from Europe, said full-year earnings were lower by 4 million
pounds hurt by a weaker euro. The euro had been weaker for most
of the past twelve months.
"We believe RPC is in good shape, and has weathered the
storm of pressures outside its own control well, which could now
move in its favour given movements so far in the first quarter,"
Panmure Gordon analyst Paul Jones said in a note, and upgraded
RPC's stock to "buy" from "hold."
Adjusted pretax profit fell to 76.3 million pounds for the
year ended March 31, from 80.3 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue decreased 7 percent to 1.05 billion
pounds.
RPC said it expected to save 12 million pounds ($18.4
million) annually from financial year 2015 as a result of cost
cuts under its 'Fitter for Future' programme, which involves
pruning its business.
"We're saying we are going to achieve at least cumulative 5
million pounds in the year 2013-2014," Vervaat told Reuters.
The company said demand was similar to that seen last year
with the sales mix improving towards higher-value products.
The company raised its final dividend to 10.6 pence per
share from 10.2 pence a year earlier.
RPC's shares were up about 7 percent at 427 pence at 1020
GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.6539 British pounds)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)