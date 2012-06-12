* FY pretax profit 59.6 mln stg vs 34.6 mln stg last yr
* Sales up 38 pct to 1.13 bln stg
* Final div of 10.2 pence/share, an increase of 25 pct
* Shares down 8 pct
(Adds comments from CEO, analyst, details; updates share
movement)
By Abhishek Takle
June 12 Plastic packaging maker RPC Group Plc
reported a strong jump in full-year earnings and raised
its dividend, but concerns about a weakening euro hurting its
profit this year weighed on the stock.
"In the short term the group is contending with a difficult
and uncertain macro-economic environment whilst the current
weakness of the euro against sterling should be noted as a
significant part of the earnings are made in the euro zone," RPC
said in a statement.
Many analysts expect the pound to continue to gain against
the euro in the medium term as investors seek alternatives to
euro zone assets as the debt crisis in the region worsens.
Shares in RPC, which makes jars for the Sun-Pat peanut
butter, Heinz Beanz brands and Nescafe Dolce Gusto capsules,
were down 8 percent at 363.8 pence at 0930 GMT on Tuesday on the
London Stock Exchange.
"Recent euro moves are unhelpful given RPC's considerable
European exposure," said Panmure Gordon analyst Paul Jones, who
estimates 2012 operating profit to be about 5 million pounds
lower at current exchange rates.
"Otherwise, steady as she goes - we expect further progress
in margins, bigger orders from major customers, and ongoing
geographical expansion as a result."
RPC received 79 percent of their revenue from mainland
Europe in fiscal 2012.
The company said current-year results were trending in line
with its expectations despite a tough economy.
For fiscal 2012, RPC reported a pretax profit of 59.6
million pounds ($92.45 million), up 72 percent from 34.6 million
pounds a year earlier, helped by its 2011 acquisition of
Superfos, a European maker of plastic packaging.
Revenue rose 38 percent to 1.13 billion pounds.
Sales of more expensive products like long shelf-life food
packaging, pharmaceuticals and coffee capsules also boosted
results, making up for a weaker performance in paint containers,
industrial products and vending cups.
RPC said it plans to wind down underperforming businesses in
Europe rather than selling them.
"We considered all options for the businesses, including a
sale, but the businesses will be wound down and there will
inevitably be some redundancies," Chief Executive Ron Marsh told
Reuters.
In January, the company said it would either sell or close
its automotive components business in Germany and vending cups
business in mainland Europe, which together contributed about 16
million pounds a year to RPC's revenue.
($1 = 0.6447 British pounds)
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Brenton Cordeiro)