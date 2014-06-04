June 4 Rpc Group Plc
* FY Sales from continuing operations 1.05 billion stg
versus 982 million stg year ago
* Final dividend 11 pence per share
* Total dividend 15.5 pence per share
* Revenue up 7 percent to 1,047 million pounds (2013: 982
million pounds) reflecting good underlying organic growth and a
3 percent increase due to recent acquisitions;
* Adjusted operating profit reached 101.3 million pounds
(2013: 91.6 million pounds);
* Adjusted basic eps at 41.1p (2013: 36.9p)
* Financial year 2014/15 has started in line with
management's expectations.
* Group is well placed to deliver on its vision 2020 focused
growth strategy.
* Fitter for future business optimisation programme is
anticipated to deliver further benefits in new financial year,
which has started in line with management's expectations.
