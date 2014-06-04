June 4 Rpc Group Plc

* FY Sales from continuing operations 1.05 billion stg versus 982 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 11 pence per share

* Total dividend 15.5 pence per share

* Revenue up 7 percent to 1,047 million pounds (2013: 982 million pounds) reflecting good underlying organic growth and a 3 percent increase due to recent acquisitions;

* Adjusted operating profit reached 101.3 million pounds (2013: 91.6 million pounds);

* Adjusted basic eps at 41.1p (2013: 36.9p)

* Financial year 2014/15 has started in line with management's expectations.

* Group is well placed to deliver on its vision 2020 focused growth strategy.

* Fitter for future business optimisation programme is anticipated to deliver further benefits in new financial year, which has started in line with management's expectations.