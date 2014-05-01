(Corrects headline to ...75 mln..., not ...74 mln...)

May 1 RPC Group Plc :

* Pleased to announce successful completion of placing announced earlier today

* Placing raised gross proceeds of £75 million

* Expected that admission will take place at 8:00 a.m. On 7 May 2014

* Deutsche Bank and Panmure Gordon are acting as joint bookrunners in respect of placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: