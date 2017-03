July 16 Rpc Group Plc :

* Trading in period from 1 April to 30 June 2014 was in line with management's expectations

* He appreciation of pound versus both Euro and US dollar had an adverse translation impact on adjusted operating profit in period as a significant part of revenues are in these currencies.

* Ace businesses in China performed well during period, of which last month will be consolidated into RPC's accounts

* Activity levels were slightly above prior year on a like-for-like basis