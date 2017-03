Sept 30 RPC Group Plc :

* Group's operating profit (before exceptional items) in first half year is anticipated to be in line with management expectations

* Revenue expected to be significantly ahead of last year reflecting contribution from recent acquisitions, good growth in U.S., coffee capsules, UK DIY markets

* Continues to have a strong financial position with cash flow performance in first half expected to be satisfactory