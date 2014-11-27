Nov 27 Rpc Group Plc :

* Proposed acquisition of promens group as

* Fully underwritten 1 for 3 rights issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately 200 million stg

* Promens Group as deal for a consideration of eur 386 million (307 million stg) on a cash-free, debt-free basis

* Consideration to be paid for promens represents a multiple of 6.8 times 2013 EBITDA

* Proposes to fund consideration in part through a fully underwritten rights issue of up to 62,595,576 new ordinary shares

* Issue at 320 pence each on basis of new ordinary share for every existing ordinary shares to raise approximately 200 million stg

* Balance will be funded through RPC's existing RCF, which has been increased from 350 million stg to 490 million stg

* Acquisition is expected to complete by end of march 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)