* Sees first-half ahead of last year

* Says Superfos integration progressing well

Sept 30 British plastic-packaging supplier RPC Group expects a higher first-half as its acquisition of European peer Superfos continues to boost results.

The company, which acquired Superfos in December, said full-year cost and revenue synergies were expected at 7 million pounds ($11 million), compared to the previous expectation of 5 million pounds.

RPC shares, which have gained 7 percent since it announced full-year results in June , closed at 327 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)