Jan 25 RPC Inc expects current-quarter revenue to fall sequentially as the oilfield services provider shifts to oil-rich basins, where fewer services are needed, to offset the impact from falling gas prices.

The company also said its prices for servicing may be hit as natural gas customers cut production.

The U.S. benchmark natural gas prices have almost halved in the last one year, prompting energy companies to shift focus to the more lucrative oil.

"We are going to be moving into basins which typically aren't quite as service intensive (as those RPC currently operates in), so we may have lower revenues (in the first quarter)," Chief Financial Officer Ben Palmer said on a conference call.

The Atlanta-based company said it would cut spending in 2012 to about $350 million from $416 million in 2011.

"Three months ago we didn't expect to be where we are today. But natural gas prices, again, have moved down very quickly and customers are certainly making...decisions that are impacting activity levels," a company executive said.

Larger peer Halliburton Co had said a deep slump in natural gas prices would pinch first-quarter earnings.

RAW MATERIAL SHORTAGE

Atlanta, Georgia-based RPC said its quarterly margins were hurt by project delays among its big customers, higher costs and a shortage of raw materials.

The company said procurement of raw materials remain challenging.

A boom in shale drilling has led to higher demand for raw materials such as proppants, used to hold wells open during the extraction of oil and gas.

RPC posted October-December profit of 51 cents per share on revenue of $482.8 million. Analysts had expected the company to earn 63 cents per share on revenue of $534.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

RPC shares were trading down 5 percent at $16.57 in afternoon trade. They fell 6 percent earlier in the day.

