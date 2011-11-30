* H1 adj pretax profit 39.3 mln vs 20.2 mln

* H1 revenue rises more than 50 pct

* Interim dividend up 24 pct at 4.2p

* Says polymer prices stabilise

Nov 30 British plastic-packaging supplier RPC Group almost doubled its first-half adjusted pretax profit, helped by improved margins and its acquisition of European peer Superfos.

"The integration of the Superfos business is progressing well and synergies are anticipated to be 9 million pounds for the year ending March 2012," Chairman Jamie Pike said in a statement.

The company, which acquired Superfos in December last year, said polymer markets stabilised in the first half, with the raw material prices falling from June, resulting in improved margins for most product groups.

For the six months ended Sept. 30, RPC posted an adjusted pretax profit of 39.3 million pounds, up from 20.2 million pounds last year.

Revenue rose more than 50 percent to 586.7 million pounds ($912 million). Like-for-like revenue increased 11 percent.

RPC, whose customers include Unilever , Kraft Foods Inc and Nestle, said it would pay a higher interim dividend of 4.2 pence per share.

Shares in the company, which have gained about 47 percent in value over the last year, closed at 337.6 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6433 British pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)