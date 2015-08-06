(Adds details, company comment)

PRAGUE Aug 6 Firms linked to Czech investor Zdenek Bakala have agreed to sell residential property group RPG Byty to affiliates of real estate firm Round Hill Capital, the companies said in a regulatory filing with the Irish Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The deal involves 43,000 apartments -- the biggest private portfolio in the central European country -- that Bakala and other investors bought along with coal mines in north-east Czech Republic shortly after they were privatised more than a decade ago.

Under the deal, a firm called CERCL Holdings, controlled 50 percent by Bakala and his family, will sell RPG Byty to Round Hill Capital fund Fondy Bydleni 1.

Both parties declined to reveal the acquisition price. RPG Byty has 400 million euros ($436 million) in outstanding bonds due in 2020.

Bakala and his former partners tried to list RPG Byty last year, but an initial public offering on Euronext in Amsterdam that would have valued the company at up to 500 million euros was scrapped. The firm cited poor market conditions.

CERCL Holdings also has a 50.5 percent interest in struggling hard coal mining group New World Resources (NWR) .

The mines and the apartments were part of the same communist-era industrial complex and were privatised together in 2004 to managers who sold the assets to Bakala and his co-investors.

The privatisation has been subject to investigations into suspicion the assets, including the apartments, had been underpriced. State attorneys have charged three people with fiduciary violations in the case but there has been no court ruling.

Tenants in the apartments, many of them former or current miners, have demanded the right to buy their flats at a discounted price.

Czech politicians, including the ruling centre-left Social Democrats, have in the past called on RPG Byty to sell the flats to the tenants.

Round Hill Capital said it had no connection to the previous deals.

"We are not interested in looking into the past, given we had no relation to RPG Byty prior to this investment," a spokesman said. "We... want tenants to benefit from our interest to be a long-term owner with a professional approach to management of the apartments portfolio." ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; editing by Susan Thomas)