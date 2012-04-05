Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
April 5 Coatings and sealants maker RPM International Inc's third-quarter profit rose about six times and beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher sales at its industrial segment.
The Medina, Ohio-based company, which sells brands like Rust-Oleum, Day-Glo, Tremco, Stonhard and Carboline, said it remained confident of 10 percent to 15 percent growth in diluted earnings per share this year.
"Most of our industrial product lines, both domestically and in Europe, posted gains in sales and EBIT (earnings before interest and tax), with high-performance industrial coatings and maintenance products continuing to perform exceptionally well," Chief Executive Frank Sullivan said in a statement.
Net profit for the quarter ended Feb. 29 rose to $6.6 million, or 5 cents a share, from $1.1 million, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $773.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 1 cent a share, on revenue of $730.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
RPM shares closed at $26.27 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.