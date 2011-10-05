* Q1 EPS $0.59 vs est $0.58

Oct 5 Coatings and sealants maker RPM International Inc said it expects margins to improve, particularly in the second half of the year, and said it is interested in acquiring companies with a similar margin profile.

The company has made four acquisitions since September 2010, including Grupo P&V group of companies on Wednesday.

"I think we will start to see some margin improvement in the second half of the year, assuming we don't see another step-up in raw material cost increases, which at this point we do not anticipate," Chief Executive Frank Sullivan said in a conference call with analysts.

The economic slowdown and high raw material prices had taken their toll on the U.S. paints and coatings industry in the last few years.

RPM has been raising product prices for the past two quarters to offset high costs of raw materials like color pigments, resins, solvents and other natural gas and oil-based components.

The $2.46 billion company, which sells brands like Rust-Oleum, Day-Glo, Tremco, Stonhard and Carboline, said earlier today it bought Barcelona-based fireproofing products maker Grupo P&V group of companies and expects the deal to add to earnings within a year.

Shares of the company were trading up 9 percent at $20.53 on the New York Stock Exchange. The broader S&P Specialty Chemicals Sub-industry Index was up 1.70 percent.

SEGMENT GROWTH

The $2.46 billion RPM stuck to its earlier 2012 forecast of 10-15 percent growth in earnings per share and 8-10 percent growth in sales.

Revenue from the industrial business -- which deals with making roofing systems, flooring systems, corrosion control coatings as well as heavy-duty sealants -- grew 11 percent to $667 million in the first quarter, accounting for two-thirds of the total revenue.

RPM's consumer businesses has also benefited with an increase in product prices, CEO Sullivan said in a statement.

First-quarter net income attributable to stockholders rose to $76.8 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue rose 10 percent.

Analysts on an average had expected a profit of 58 cents per share, on revenue of $970.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Supriya Kurane)