MOVES-Royal Bank of Canada, Evercore, BNP Paribas, BCS Global Markets
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
April 5 RPMI Railpen, a British investment manager for the Railways Pension Scheme, appointed Steve Mitchell as a compliance and risk director within its investment business.
Mitchell, who has previously held senior roles at banks including BNP Paribas and NatWest Bank, will report to Julian Cripps, the managing director of Railpen's investment business. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
June 14 Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO, Global Fixed Income:
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2sbOs0d Further company coverage: