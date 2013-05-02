UPDATE 1-Admiral profit hit by cut in UK injury discount rate
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON May 2 RPS Group PLC : * Energy business is, however, on track to deliver another year of growth. * Anticipates the group will produce results at the half year broadly similar
to 2012 * In the Australia Asia pacific region the slowdown in investment in resources
projects has reappeared * Source text for Eikon
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
* Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence (Releads with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)