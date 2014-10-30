Oct 30 RPS Group Plc :

* On track for good growth in 2014 on a constant currency basis

* Full year dividend again to be increased 15 pct

* Year to date trading suggests we are on track to achieve market expectations

* Have committed about 31 million stg to acquisitions since 30 June 2014

* Anticipate this and investments committed to in first half (about 32 million stg) should help deliver a good performance in 2015