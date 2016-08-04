Aug 4 RPS Group Plc, an infrastructure and resources consultant, said it expected to move back into the black for the year, boosted by better performance in its energy business due to cost-cutting initiatives and lower reorganisation costs.

The company, which advises on the oil and gas, nuclear and transport sectors, said its overseas earnings would be higher due to the fall in the value of the sterling after Britain's vote to the leave the European Union.

"It is, however, too soon to judge whether the consequences of the referendum vote will, overall, influence our second half performance in any material way," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)