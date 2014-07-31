July 31 RPS Group Plc, an infrastructure and resources consultant, reported a 3 percent rise in first-half profit, boosted by growth in its European business.

The FTSE-250 company, which advises on the oil and gas, nuclear and transport sectors, said the strength of the pound against various currencies had reined in profit growth for the six months ended June 30.

Pretax profit rose to 21.7 million pounds ($36.7 million) for the first half of 2014 from 21.0 million pounds a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of currency translations, pretax profit rose 10 percent.

Revenue fell marginally to 279.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5911 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)