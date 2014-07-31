July 31 RPS Group Plc :

* Interim dividend up 15 percent to 4.05 pence per share

* Chairman - conditions remained challenging in Australian resources market and, during period, some softness developed in parts of oil and gas exploration and production sector

* H1 profit before tax was £21.7m (2013: £21.0m; £19.8m on a constant currency basis)

* Pbta ahead 11% on a constant currency basis

* Interim dividend increased 15% for 21st consecutive year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: