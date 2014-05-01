May 1 RPS Group Plc :

* Continued to grow well in early part of 2014, supported by acquisitions made in 2013

* Growth was significantly affected on consolidation by increased strength of sterling

* In energy, although some clients have continued to manage expenditure more tightly, diverse range of skills and international capability enabled us to position ourselves on major projects globally

* In energy, Canadian potash market, which turned down in middle of 2013, remains subdued

* Mining and energy clients in Australia, Asia Pacific remain focused more on operational efficiency and capital management than new project development; as a result projects have continued to be delayed, although in smaller numbers than last year

