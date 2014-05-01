May 1 RPS Group Plc :
* Continued to grow well in early part of 2014, supported by
acquisitions made in 2013
* Growth was significantly affected on consolidation by
increased strength of sterling
* In energy, although some clients have continued to manage
expenditure more tightly, diverse range of skills and
international capability enabled us to position ourselves on
major projects globally
* In energy, Canadian potash market, which turned down in
middle of 2013, remains subdued
* Mining and energy clients in Australia, Asia Pacific
remain focused more on operational efficiency and capital
management than new project development; as a result projects
have continued to be delayed, although in smaller numbers than
last year
* In built and natural unit further acquisition
opportunities are also being evaluated
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: