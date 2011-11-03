(Adds details)

* Sees improved performance in H2

* Says will pursue more acquisitions

Nov 3 British engineering consultancy RPS Group said it was on track to deliver a better performance in the second half led by geographic diversification, helping it meet market expectations for the current year.

The company, which provides advice on subjects ranging from the exploration of energy, development of land and property to the management of environment and health of people, said it would continue to pursue buy-out opportunities.

"The acquisitions made this year have continued our international diversification. This is a trend we anticipate will continue, further strengthening our prospects," Chairman Brook Land said in a statement on Thursday.

Recently, RPS further expanded its presence in the United States through the acquisition of Espey Consultants and Applied Science Associates, an oceanographic consulting firm.

Analysts are expecting a pretax profit of 50.5 million pounds on revenue of 463.6 million pounds for the year ending Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares, which have lost nearly a quarter of their value over the last three months, closed at 184.4 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 400 million pounds ($645.6 million). ($1 = 0.620 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)