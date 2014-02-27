Feb 27 RPS Group, an infrastructure and resources consultant, posted a 5 percent jump in full-year profit, benefiting from the North American shale gas boom and a recovery in the commercial property sector in Britain.

London-listed RPS Group, which advises companies in the property, transport, nuclear and oil and gas sectors, said a slowdown in the Australian resources sector had meant a substantial decline in profit at its Australia-Asia Pacific unit.

Profit before tax and amortisation rose to 63 million pounds ($104.8 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 60.1 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue increased 2 percent to 567.6 million pounds for the period.