GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and dollar rebound ahead of Fed decision
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Updates to U.S. market open, adds data, quote, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
RPT-AHOLD SHARES 1.6 PCT HIGHER AT OPEN AFTER Q1 BEAT
MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 Mexico will start a 90-day consultation with the private sector and others to fix the parameters for a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Feb 1 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc, which is backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group, rose as much as 1.6 percent in their market debut on Wednesday, valuing the largest U.S. home rental company at about $6.14 billion.