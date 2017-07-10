FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
RPT BRIEF-Norsk Hydro to buy remaining 50 pct of Sapa from Orkla
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 10, 2017 / 5:10 AM / a day ago

RPT BRIEF-Norsk Hydro to buy remaining 50 pct of Sapa from Orkla

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

July 10 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro Asa

* Norsk hydro: hydro acquires sapa to create a global aluminium champion

* Orkla and Norsk Hydro have entered into an agreement whereby Hydro is to purchase Orkla's 50% interest in Sapa

* Sapa enterprise value NOK 27 billion ($3.24 billion)

* Accretive to earnings and strong cash generation from sapa from day 1

* Synergies of nok 200 million per year, mainly related to remelt and recycling

* Transaction will be financed through cash positions and issuance of bonds in norwegian and international markets, and will be temporarily funded by committed undrawn credit lines

* Committed to retain its investment grade rating and a robust balance sheet

* Hydro will maintain its dividend policy of returning 40 percent of net income over cycle, with nok 1.25 per share seen as a floor in 2017.

* Purchase price will be paid in cash at completion, adjusted for net debt and normalized working capital

* Sapa will enable us to assume global leadership, establish a platform for growth, and provide responsible operations and sustainable solutions for future low-carbon economy

* Is now confirming its position as world's leading integrated aluminium company and transaction reinforces our strategic direction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3422 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.