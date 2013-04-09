BRIEF-Central Petroleum recommends improved Macquarie proposal
* CTP board unanimously recommends improved Macquarie proposal
(Repeats to detach from unrelated snaps)
BRUSSELS, April 8 The European Commission welcomed what it called Luxembourg's openness to automatic exchange of information about bank accounts in the country, warning that Austria would find itself in an "unsustainable" position if it did not follow its example.
"I very much welcome Luxembourg's new openness to automatic exchange of information, even if it is long overdue," Algirdas Semeta, the European commissioner in charge of tax policy, said in a statement to Reuters.
"The spotlight is now on Austria. If it continues to resist this inevitable progress towards greater transparency, it will find itself in a lonely and quite unsustainable position." (Reporting By John O'Donnell)
* CTP board unanimously recommends improved Macquarie proposal
* Directors of EZA recommend that shareholders reject takeover bid by taking no action
MUMBAI, March 10 Electronic payment firms got a big boost when India abolished most of the country's banknotes last year, but rival state-sponsored e-payment services are forcing them to raise their game to hang on to their new customers.