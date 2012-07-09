(Repeating to fix formatting)
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for
the week ended July 6
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011
Asia ex Japan 2,270 1,960 (10,293) 18,993 (14,372)
India 736 1,096 156 9,251 230
Indonesia 179 104 (891) 449 1,274
Japan (134) (1,602) (5,031) 12,339 21,712
Korea 12 64 (4,494) 5,571 (7,341)
Philippines 771* 987 1,331 1,789 1,327
Taiwan 288 (294) (5,733) (214) (9,680)
Thailand 284 2 (662) 2,148 (183)
* Note: Net foreign buying included USD652mn shares sold by SMC
PM to Master Year Ltd, a foreign-owned company.
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative
Research